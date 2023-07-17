Brighteon Broadcast News, July 17, 2023 - TEN things that will happen when the USA launches a GROUND WAR against Russia

0:00 Intro

3:51 Depopulation

7:23 Child Sex Trafficking

10:03 WWIII

48:11 Interview with Paul Hutchinson





- Kamala Harris openly calls for "population reduction" in scripted speech

- Says that depopulation is necessary for "clean air" and "clean water"

- Sound of Freedom film hits $83 million in revenue (and growing)

- Biden and the West are calling up military reserves to prepare for GROUND WAR with #Russia

- Some US Army units are receiving official notices to prepare to deploy

- Biden needs World War III to cancel the 2024 election and declare a military dictatorship

- Prepare for government to seize production, factories, food, refineries and more

- World war will result in criminalizing all speech that opposes the Biden regime

- Food #rationing will begin, and the government will determine what you are allowed to buy

- Banks will freeze accounts or sharply limit withdrawals

- Smart people are preparing now, in advance of the world war PANIC to buy supplies

- Full interview with Sound of Freedom executive producer Paul Hutchinson







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





