Trump Revelation 18 Doctrine of Deals 2025

My request of you is to read Revelation 17 and 18 and note all the references to commerce in the texts. Then, watch King Trump wheeling and dealing across the world. They match, don't they? It's prophetic.

If per David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman America is Mystery Babylon of Revelation 17 and 18, then there should be multiple references (53 in Rev. 18) to the increase of commerce by Mystery Babylon.

Trump is pushing bible prophecy forward faster by his aggressive deal-making!

At some time in the near future, the greatest world leaders should convene and increase the Abraham Accords based on Trump's deal-making. This event should kick off the final seven years.

Let's discuss!