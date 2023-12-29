❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 27-28

▪️The AFU have once again attempted to strike Crimea with drones. However, air defenses successfully intercepted the drones in the sky above the peninsula.



▪️Russian troops have launched a series of strikes on targets in rear areas in central, southern and western parts of Ukraine. Once again, the target was an airfield in Starokostyantyniv, as well as industrial facilities in Pavlohrad.



▪️On the approaches to Kup’yans’k, the Russian Armed Forces continue their attempts to break into the AFU defenses near Syn'kivka. The situation is complicated by weather conditions, which do not always allow for reconnaissance and drone strikes.



▪️In the Sivers'k sector, Russian forces were able to slightly expand their zone of control. They have occupied the ruins in the south of Spirne and are attempting to advance further.



▪️West of Bakhmut, fighting is taking place near Bohdanivka, which Russian forces had earlier managed to gain a foothold on. Russian Armed Forces units also managed to dislodge AFU forces from several positions near the Popivsʹka tract



▪️Heavy fighting continues on the flanks of the Avdiivka fortified area. In the north, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking in the direction of Ocheretyne and Novokalynove. In the south, the enemy is counterattacking in order to push Russian troops away from the Khimik district and disrupt their plan to split the Avdiivka defense into two parts.



▪️In Krynki, the AFU are trying to hold the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro river at any cost by transferring reinforcements. The enemy is regularly suffering losses in watercrafts and manpower without any advance, but it has no plans to withdraw its troops from the small patch of land.



Source @rybar

