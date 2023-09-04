BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BRICS & Regional Regimes: Deep State New World Order Emerges
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 09/04/2023

The Deep State's vision for a New World Order is rapidly advancing through the new mechanism known as BRICS, with each of those BRICS governments and regimes serving as an anchor in a broader regional government, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. This regionalism is just an interim step on the way to globalism in a strategy outlined by people like Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab. Late last month, governments of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit. They are working quickly to increase trade in the own currencies and roll out central bank digital currencies on the road to potentially setting up a BRICS currency. These are major developments on the road toward the New World Order, Alex warns.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
moneybricsdigital currencyesgcbdcregional regimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy