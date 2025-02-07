BrightLearn - Hijacking Bitcoin by Roger Ver

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hijacking Bitcoin by Roger Ver
In his book "Hijacking Bitcoin: The Hidden History of BTC," Roger Ver chronicles the tumultuous journey of Bitcoin, tracing its evolution from a revolutionary digital cash system to a highly speculative asset. Ver argues that the cryptocurrency was fundamentally altered by a small group of developers who intentionally limited Bitcoin's capacity and functionality, leading to high fees and slow transaction times. This narrative contrasts sharply with the original vision of Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, who intended the cryptocurrency to be fast, cheap and borderless. The conflict eventually resulted in the creation of Bitcoin Cash in 2017, which aimed to restore the original design principles of Bitcoin. The book also explores the ideological divide between the Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Cash communities, shedding light on the broader implications of the ongoing battle for Bitcoin's future.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

