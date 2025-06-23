BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Iranian missile impact in Safed is being heavily censored as it likely hit some military asset inside a base
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 2 months ago

This Iranian missile impact in Safed is being heavily censored as it likely hit some military asset inside a base.

Adding:

💬🇮🇱 Around 8,000 residents are without power after the missile strikes that hit Ashdod.

However there are also reports of power outages in certain parts of Tehran.

Adding:

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:

“The Israeli military is now striking, with unprecedented force, targets belonging to the Iranian regime and its internal security apparatus in the heart of Tehran. For every rocket fired at Israeli territory, the Iranian dictator will pay the price. The strikes will continue with full force.”

Adding:

Authorities in Iran’s Qom Province confirmed that Israel has once again targeted the Fordow nuclear site.

According to reports the access roads have been targeted.

The attack itself seems to have been largely unsuccessful.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy