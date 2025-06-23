This Iranian missile impact in Safed is being heavily censored as it likely hit some military asset inside a base.

Adding:

💬🇮🇱 Around 8,000 residents are without power after the missile strikes that hit Ashdod.

However there are also reports of power outages in certain parts of Tehran.

Adding:

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:

“The Israeli military is now striking, with unprecedented force, targets belonging to the Iranian regime and its internal security apparatus in the heart of Tehran. For every rocket fired at Israeli territory, the Iranian dictator will pay the price. The strikes will continue with full force.”

Adding:

Authorities in Iran’s Qom Province confirmed that Israel has once again targeted the Fordow nuclear site.

According to reports the access roads have been targeted.

The attack itself seems to have been largely unsuccessful.



