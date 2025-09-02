Challenges of Renewable Energy and Grid Instability

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Renewables create grid instability, relying on intermittent sun/wind. This forces dependence on risky lithium-ion batteries and undermines our base load power. This unreliable energy is a direct threat to national security and our economy, especially with massive AI data center power demands looming.
#GridInstability #RenewableEnergy #PowerGrid #EnergyCrisis #AI
