GOP SUMMIT | TUCKER CARLSON with VIVEK RAMASWAMY: On 'white privilege '

GOP SUMMIT with TUCKER CARLSON VIVEK RAMASWAMY: "My parents came to this country with almost no money.
I've gone on to found multi-billion dollar companies. And then people tell me, 'Oh, that's because you had 'white privilege.' I tell people, you know, I did have privilege. I didn't grow up in money, but I had two parents in the house, a mother and a father, with a focus on education and a faith in God."
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1679968194293907457