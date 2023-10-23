Col Douglas Macgregor | Straight Calls: This Is The End Of NATO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Col Douglas Macgregor: This Is The End Of NATO
Straight Calls - Analysis of breaking news and in-depth discussion of current geopolitical events in the United States of America and the world.
Colonel McGregor issues this ominous warning:
In Ukraine, Washington underestimated Russian resolve and military power. Washington should not repeat this mistake by underestimating the potential for a regional Muslim Alliance that could threaten Israel's existence the possibility that Israel could end up like Ukraine should not be discounted.
