🔥The Tough Routine of Russian Combat Training

🔥The Tough Routine of Combat Training
Assault units of the 44th Army Corps are honing their skills at the training ground under conditions as close to combat as possible. There are no conventions here - only tough scenarios that require instant decisions and unquestioning execution of orders.
"Hard training, easy battle" - this principle remains paramount for every soldier.