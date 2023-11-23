Iranian Fattah-1 hypersonic missile power is enormous at the push of a button

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The test launch of Iranian Fattah-1 hypersonic missile by IRGC Aerospace Force, its enormous power at the push of a button will reach heads of state in the Middle East. Fattah-1 very accurately hit the test target with the most powerful explosion and had a devastating impact on the enemy target. American Navy and bases, and Israel cannot be ruled out.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY