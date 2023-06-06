Dr. Jane Ruby Show: Bill Gates & WEF want all produce to be coated with Apeel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates & the WEF want all produce to be coated with Apeel. Apeel is made with toxic metals and chemicals: ethyl acetate, cadmium, lead, palladium. These deadly metals have been shown to be carcinogenic and harmful to all body systems. Cumulative toxicants are particularly harmful to children. Yet the FDA/government deems it acceptable to have these metals and other toxins present in food. Don’t buy any food that is a threat to your health.