Deep Dive - X Spaces - Steven D. Kelley - @ReturnOfKappy & @Societyofkek - Part 2 (of 3) - Jan 16, 2024

Deep Dive - X Spaces - Steven D. Kelley - Part 2 (of 3) - from Jan 16, 2024
(hosts: @ReturnOfKappy & @Societyofkek)
Steven D. Kelley, former NSA/CIA contractor that has been sounding the alarm and calling for criminal investigations about child trafficking underneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, CA
I'm sharing this video from, 'WeWantAnswers', on YouTube with descriptions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws4xfxOr9pE&t=668s&ab_channel=WeWantAnswers
The total of 3 videos, was from over 6 hours 'live' originally on X Spaces. All parts are here at Truth Cat Radio Videos.
Original Link to X Space video: https://twitter.com/returnofkappy/status/1747324480811122746?s=46&t=MyPb5CfTby5DvWq2uduT1A
Join Steven's Telegram group!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
