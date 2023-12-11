Meat for Me but Not for Thee: Why the Climate Summit's Menu Hypocrisy Was by Design

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Many are reporting that the succulent meats served during last week’s COP28 Climate Summit were in poor taste or even a snafu committed by a group of people who are starting to demand that the world stop eating real meat. It was definitely in poor taste but it wasn’t a snafu.
This was by design.
Read More: https://discern.tv/meat-for-me-but-not-for-thee-why-the-climate-summits-menu-hypocrisy-was-by-design/