THUG ZOGBOTS RAID SKY HIGH DISPENSARY KICK OUT ALL EMPLOYEES 😋 THEN PROCEED TO CHOW DOWN THE GOODS❗

Sky High Holistic is a marijuana dispensary in Orange County California. It was raided for allegedly not operating with the proper license. The owners are suing claiming the police only raided because they didn't pay the mayor of Santa Ana a bribe. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian (The Point) hosts of The Young Turks discuss.





"The mayor of Santa Ana is named in a lawsuit which alleges the city was clawing in money from bribes in return for guaranteeing a licence to distribute marijuana.





It comes nearly three weeks after the raid of pot shop Sky High Holistic was caught on surveillance video that appeared to show questionable behavior by 10 officers.





Santa Ana mayor Miguel Pulido was named in the suit along with city employee Yvette Aguilar and the city itself. It alleges the city solicited $25,000 payments and gifts from marijuana dispensaries which would guarantee businesses would be granted a license in a lottery system. It also claims police were used to shut down operations that did not pay up."





Read more here: http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/loc...





***





Get The Young Turks​ Mobile App Today!





Download the iOS version here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-y...





Download the Android version here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...





Go to https://www.naturebox.com/tyt for a free trial and help us out while snacking out!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdK6CiKnFwI





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ydcvl [thanks to https://www.cnn.com/videos/justice/2016/03/16/california-cop-theft-charge-pot-shop-raid-pkg.ktla 🖲]





https://www.drugwarrant.com/2015/01/ [many instances of scumbaggery]





This apparently escaped notice:





https://www.derrydaily.net/2015/04/23/drug-alert-people-hospitalised-after-smoking-sky-high-cannabis/





Was that K2 | spice⁉️