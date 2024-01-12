Create New Account
Donald Trump Jr Spits Truth Bombs About Bidenomics
"Full disclosure I'm the son of a billionaire... If I'm pissed off when I go to the supermarket. I'm not supposed to notice the difference... If I'm sitting there saying damn that's crazy. What's it doing to somebody making 60 grand working their ass off?"


https://rumble.com/v46hg8l-donald-trump-jr-spits-truth-bombs-about-bidenomics.html

Keywords
donald trump jrtruth bombsbidenomics

