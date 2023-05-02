Klaus Schwab's WEF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who was in the World Economic Forum kids' club? Is that why the WEF agenda is so prevalent right now? It turns out your favorite dictators are graduates of the WEF junior program such as Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau and more. Is it any wonder than that we are seeing similar agenda items across the globe such as transhumanism, 15 minute cities, the end of combustion engines, climate lockdowns, digital currency and the elimination of cash?
All credits to Redacted News
https://redacted.inc/