860: The Deception Of Satanism With Mark Passio

Today's guest Mark Passio knows what the Church of Satan and other shadowy organizations are up to behind the scenes because he used to be on their side. In his former life as a priest in the Church of Satan, Mark espoused eugenics and witnessed firsthand what many elites desire for the world. Thank you for your support.





Grab your copy of the 2nd issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:





https://bit.ly/415fDfY





Check out Sam Tripoli's new special "Why is Everybody Gettin Quiet?" that drops Oct 15th on Rumble.com, Twitter X, Youtube and SamTripoli.com!





Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to samtripoli.gold and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.





CopyMyCrypto.com: The ‘Copy my Crypto’ membership site shows you the coins that the youtuber ‘James McMahon’ personally holds - and allows you to copy him. So if you’d like to join the 1300 members who copy James, then stop what you’re doing and head over to: CopyMyCrypto.com/TFH You’ll not only find proof of everything I’ve said - but my listeners get full access for just $1





Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli and Midnight Mike" Every Tuesday At 2:30pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!





Want to see Sam Tripoli live? Get tickets at SamTripoli.com:

The World- Sam Tripoli's new special "Why is Everybody Gettin Quiet?" that drops Oct 15th on Rumble.com and SamTripoli.com!





Phoenix, Az: The House Of Comedy Arizona Feb 27th- March 1st

https://aztickets.houseofcomedy.net/event/sam-tripoli-9938398e





Louisville: Tin Foil Hat Comedy Club Live At the Louisville Comedy Club March 6th

https://www.louisvillecomedy.com/shows/295587





Fort Wayne, IN: Tin Foil Hat Comedy Live At the Summit Comedy Club March 7th

https://www.summitcitycomedy.com/shows/295586





Detroit: Headlining The Comedy Bar on March 28th - 29th

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/mar-28-29-sam-tripoli-3993563





Tacoma, WA: Tin Foil Hat Comedy Live At the Summit Comedy Club April 10th

https://www.tacomacomedyclub.com/shows/295584





Tacoma, WA: Sam Tripoli Headlines The Tacoma Comedy Club (6th & Proctor) April 11th-12th

https://www.tacomacomedyclub.com/events/106120





Please Check Out Mark Passio's internet:

Website: https://www.whatonearthishappening.com

Twitter: https://x.com/MarkPassio