#860: The Deception Of Satanism With Mark Passio
115 views • 6 months ago

Today's guest Mark Passio knows what the Church of Satan and other shadowy organizations are up to behind the scenes because he used to be on their side. In his former life as a priest in the Church of Satan, Mark espoused eugenics and witnessed firsthand what many elites desire for the world. Thank you for your support.


Please Check Out Mark Passio's internet:

Website: https://www.whatonearthishappening.com

Twitter: https://x.com/MarkPassio

Keywords
freedomchristiansmind controlmuslimsjewsreligionconsciousnesssatanismmark passiomoralitywrong behaviornatural laweugenicsideologytin foil hatchurch of satanmarkpassiosam tripolideception of satanismwright behavior
