State Owned Students Coming Soon - Unless YOU Stop It!

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode for an update on what the federal government is attempting to unlawfully put into public schools. Now, it's not just about indoctrination, fraudulently referred to as education, but now it's a massive power grab concerning our children's health and the only ones who can put it to a stop are the People, and the first step is for professing Christians to pull their children out of these indoctrination centers and obey the Lord's command found in Deuteronomy 6.





