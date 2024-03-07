⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (7 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade and 25th Airborne Brigade near Novosyolkovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Moreover, six counter-attacks of the AFU 57th Motorised Rifle Brigade were repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 28th, 33rd mechanised brigades, 79th, and 92nd air assault brigades near Ozaryanovka, Kurdyumovka, Georgiyevka, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer. Four AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 78th, 110th mechanised brigades near Mayorsk, Novgorodskoye, and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled near Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, and Rozovka, as well as seven counter-attacks near Petrovskoye, Berdichi, Orlovka, Tonenkoye, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 390 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One AFU field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 58th Motorised Rifle Brigade, 105th, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Shevchenko, Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

One counter-attack of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, and one Strela-10 anti-air system.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces took more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade, 15th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Rabotino, Verbovoye, Novodanilovka, Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region), and Novotyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one Anklav-B electronic warfare station. Moreover, one AFU ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one POL depot for AFU military hardware, one command post of the AFU 80th Air Assault Brigade, as well as manpower and hardware in 109 areas during the day. ▫️Over the past 24 hours, air defence units shot down six HIMARS MLRS projectiles, as well as one French-made AASM Hammer guided aerial bomb.



▫️123 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Olshana (Kharkov region), Chernopopovka, Novodruzhesk, Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Krasnoye, Peski, Pervomayskoye, Shevchenko, Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye, Novoye (Zaporozhye region), Korsunka, and Krinki (Kherson region).

📊In total, 576 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 14,563 unmanned aerial vehicles, 482 air defence missile systems, 15,388 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,234 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,314 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,461 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.