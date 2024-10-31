Welcome to the red america / china ~ They want to take your freedom ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In todays discussion we will be doing a situation update for Pinellas County Florida (USA), we will talk about the possibility that I am one of the few that has been attacked by the liberal (left-brain) myopia, as was predicted and foretold by even some of the speakers at Trump's rallies. They said that the liberal / democrats will attack those that are trump supporters. If your speech compliments their (global Elites) narrative, then you are okay, but if you don't go by the narrative, then you are de-platformed.
References:
- Dorothy Thompson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Thompson
- Illuminati mind control
https://rumble.com/vwz9ps-illuminati-mind-control-formula-and-world-war-iii-fritz-springmeier.html
- cult of the medics
https://rumble.com/c/c-2300490
- Trump rally in Madison Square Garden
https://rumble.com/v5k1hod-live-trump-holds-a-rally-at-the-iconic-madison-square-garden-in-new-york-10.html?playlist_id=watch-history
- TTAC presents eastern medicine
https://rumble.com/vetrkn-eastern-medicine-journey-through-asia-episode-1-japan-land-of-the-rising-su.html