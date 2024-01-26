Create New Account
MICE DEVELOP AUTISM-LIKE SYMPTOMS AFTER COVID VACCINE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Given that proper safety testing was not conducted before the mRNA COVID shots were rolled out to the public, independent researchers have been compelled to conduct their own research. One such study reveals new findings indicating Pfizer’s mRNA causes autism-like outcomes in newborn mice. 


