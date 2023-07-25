BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Accurate predictions of the future of our civilization part 3 of 3:
81 views • 07/25/2023

Political and financial analysts in the anti-globalist movement have been unreliable in their statements and anticipations for the future. We are now seeing a controlled transition into the New World Order. As proof that I know what I am talking about and generally get this right almost always, I provide another example of how leaders in the anti-globalist movement change their minds and expectations for the future. We need reliable, accurate predictions and expectations for our future so that we will not be disappointed and trapped when agents of the New World Order establish full control of the world's populations. More of my thoughts and predictions here: http://www.wisdompage.com/2013%20Articles/Molyneaux%20essay.pdf

Keywords
futurecivilizationpredictions
