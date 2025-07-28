General Mike Flynn on X, 'Ukraine War takes another dangerous turn.'

ATTENTION! Subject: Ukraine War takes another dangerous turn This is a really big deal (and statement). Our challenge is to be very careful and be certain we do not push Russia into a place where they feel their economy will totally collapse. Putin believes he is the savior of Russia and he senses an existential threat, there’s no telling what his military responses might be. Paris, parts of Berlin, and other strategic targets need to understand he will not hesitate to defend what he believes are threats to Russia’s existence. Keep an eye on China (globally) and Cuba to our south. These type of actions and counter-actions are rarely about two nations. The nature of our multipolar world demands we keep our strategic heads on a 360 degree swivel. 👀

