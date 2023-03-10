BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MK Ultra Survivor SPEAKS OUT: They're Engineering a Generation of Psychopaths!
127 views • 03/10/2023

Cross Talk News


March 9, 2023


In this episode of CrossTalk news, host Lauren Witzke Conducts a bombshell interview with a survivor of the infamous MK Ultra experience. Situated in Ontario Canada, Steve Smith was one of the many patients subjected to the horrible experiments conducted for the sake of "research." In this tell-all, Steve and Lauren dissect the horrifying details of this great Satan funded drug induced mind rape against the unfortunate victims.


Check out Steve Smith's website:

http://www.thepsychopathmachine.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cfj3s-live-8pm-mk-ultra-survivor-speaks-out-theyre-engineering-a-generation-of-ps.html


Keywords
researchlifecanadaculturegenerationvictimsexperimentsengineeringpsychopathssurvivorontariohorriblehorrifyingspeaks outlauren witzkeunfortunatecross talksteve smithmk ultradrug inducedmind rape
