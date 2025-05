Healing for the A.G.E.S : How To Detox & Prepare For Potential Bioweapon Attack | Counter Narrative Ep. 93

The Medical Industrial Complex has been deceiving the American people for a very long time. Keeping us sick is more profitable than looking for actual cures or treatments.

But it's turned even more sinister. Now the globalists are ready to either kill us or control us. Bioweapons are acting as parasites and the plan is to incorporate nanotechnology and us 5G to take it even further.

On this episode of Counter Narrative, we have three out of the four doctors who are bringing you ”Healing For The A.G.E.S. Conference” Live September 8th and 9th at the Hilton Granite Park in Dallas, TX!

Hear how they came together and how they will break down 'Healing In The Age of Bioweapons.'



If you can’t attend in-person? Healing For The A.G.E.S. will be streamed worldwide.

For more information, visit the website: https://www.healingfortheages.com/

Other links of interest: https://thedrardisshow.com/dr-bryan-ardis-d-c

https://www.janasallnatural.com/store

https://globalhealing.com/pages/dr-group

https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/meet-our-team/





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘LEIGH’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.