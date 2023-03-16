NEOCONS Push For WW3: RINOs Beat War Drums After U.S. Drone Downed Near Russia

Stew Peters Show





March 15, 2023





Why did the U.S. military have a war plane flying toward Russia in the Black Sea?

Edward Szall is back to explain how we must put pressure on our government to not start a nuclear war.

Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for the U.S. military to start WW3 by shooting down Russian jets.

The prospect of a new war can be squelched if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejects the neocons who are lusting after a new war.

America was flying a military drone right off the coast of Russia.

Many of the facts we have about this international incident cannot be trusted.

According to reports the drone was mapping terrain for a U.S./NATO led invasion of Crimea.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is calling for further provocation with Russia.

Can the woke U.S. military win a war against Russia with LGBT soldiers?

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2daybo-neocons-push-for-ww3-rinos-beat-war-drums-after-u.s.-drone-downed-near-russ.html



