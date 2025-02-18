© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://danhappel.com/a-world-in-transformation/
The world as we know it is being "fundamentally transformed" through nano technology, genetic engineering, atmospheric modification, electro-magnetic modulation, bio technology, and untold clandestine experiments to re-engineer humanity to suit the needs of the select few who currently control the planet through international finance.