DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG - ENDOCRINE EQUILIBRIUM - #Vaccine Injury - #Radiant Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Be prepared to have your understanding of disease and its treatments radically change with the new ground-breaking science of Dr Robert Young.
If you wondered why you never really get well…you will now understand it is because the treatments you have been using are not addressing the real problems which have alluded doctors for centuries.
Join us for a life-saving conversation!
Showpage: https://www.theothersideofmidnight.com/tosn-160
Dr. Young’s Website: https://www.DrRobertYoung.com
How Long Do You Want To Live?
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/how-long-do-you-want-to-live
Co-Hosts: Kynthea, Timothy Saunders and Annetta Driskell
To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
To support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.givesendgo.com/research