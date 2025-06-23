USA Fencing board director wrote opus in support of trans athletes before referee’s disqualification of female fencer from tournament over protest





A director on the USA Fencing board once published an opus in support of trans athletes — less than two years before the athletic organization disqualified a female fencer from a tournament because she refused to compete against a trans opponent.





Damien Lehfeldt, the board’s elected at-large director, outlined his staunch position in a long-winded Aug. 30, 2023, blog post, in which he defended the right of trans fencers to compete against women, despite conceding they may have “a physical advantage.”





https://nypost.com/2025/04/04/us-news/usa-fencing-board-director-wrote-opus-in-support-of-trans-athletes/









Gang guilty over £4.8m gold toilet heist





A gang has been convicted over the theft of a £4.8m gold toilet from an art exhibition at Blenheim Palace.





Thieves smashed their way in and ripped out the functional toilet, hours after a glamorous launch party at the Oxfordshire stately home in September 2019.





Michael Jones was found guilty of planning the burglary. Fred Doe was convicted of conspiring to sell the gold, while Bora Guccuk was cleared of the same charge.





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj3nrrmk04mo









Three True Things About Sanitary Engineer Thomas Crapper





Most of the things people say about Thomas Crapper are, well, crap.





Crapper, who was baptized on this day in 1836, wasn’t really anyone special. Although he did his part to keep the world clean and (relatively) sewage-free, most of what you may have heard about him today is fake.





https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/three-true-things-about-sanitary-engineer-thomas-crapper-180965008/









Democrats are waging war against the Constitution





Several of the 2020 Democratic primary candidates favored the abolishment of the Electoral College. Or, as once-confident candidate Elizabeth Warren put it, “I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College.”





Furor over the Electoral College among the left arose from the 2000 and 2016 elections. Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, respectively, won the popular votes. But, like three earlier presidents, they lost the Elector ...





https://www.chicagotribune.com/2020/08/12/commentary-democrats-are-waging-war-against-the-constitution/









Mountain runner facing prison for using trail bureaucrats secretly deemed off-limits





Picture this: you lace up your shoes, take a breath of fresh mountain air, and hit the trail in the Grand Tetons National Park. You complete a legendary speed record in the world of ultra-running, and fellow runners are celebrating you. Then, you’re slapped with a federal crime.





Sounds like a joke, right? Sadly, it’s real—and it’s happening now to Michelino Sunseri, a 32-year-old bartender and record-setting mountain runner.





https://rightoncrime.com/mountain-runner-facing-prison-for-using-trail-bureaucrats-secretly-deemed-off-limits/









Bill C-2: Major changes to Canada’s Anti-Money Laundering regime





https://www.nortonrosefulbright.com/en-ca/knowledge/publications/3ef979fb/bill-c2-major-changes-to-canadas-anti-money-laundering-regime









Understanding Canada’s New Immigration Bill and Its Implications





https://www.visaverge.com/immigration/understanding-canadas-new-immigration-bill-and-its-implications/