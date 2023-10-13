BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's There To Serve The Cult Agenda Ep92 David Icke Dot-Connector - Ickonic.com
High Hopes
High Hopes
88 views • 10/13/2023

David Icke


Oct 13, 2023


It's back, and it's a relentless cycle of vengeance and revenge. But here's the twist: it won't stop until we break free from it.


We're often told to look at two sides, like the Israeli government and Hamas. But what if you were told they share the same masters?


Why did the attacks happen, and why were they allowed to wreak such horror on innocent civilians? 🤔


It's time we asked the tough questions and connected the dots.


Don't miss this week's groundbreaking edition of The Dot Connector with David Icke tonight from 7 pm (BST) only on Ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3oznsg-its-there-to-serve-the-cult-agenda-ep92-david-icke-dot-connector-ickonic.co.html

Keywords
cultdavid ickecyclerevengevengeance
