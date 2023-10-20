Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 I’m  Still Getting Crops! 🍂🍁🤩🐶👍🏾

Good day! I'm still harvesting okra, and I should be getting another late crop of tomatoes in a few days. They've taken off again with surprising growth! Haru-chan is doing well; she's in the midst of her first menstruation. She's handling it well (as I am, too! 😅🐶). 🤩🐶👍🏾





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll