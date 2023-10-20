Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 I’m  Still Getting Crops! 🍂🍁🤩🐶👍🏾

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day! I'm still harvesting okra, and I should be getting another late crop of tomatoes in a few days. They've taken off again with surprising growth! Haru-chan is doing well; she's in the midst of her first menstruation. She's handling it well (as I am, too! 😅🐶). 🤩🐶👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll