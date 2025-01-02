The Kingdom Series - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the first part of a series on the Kingdom of God. I have subtitled this presentation - "How did we miss it?" We will take a trip back to the beginning to understand the purpose God in mind when he created man and the earth. This promises to be a very educative and instructive series so dive right in and let us explore.