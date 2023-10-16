© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hannity: RFK Jr answers questions after declaring his candidacy as an Independent. He's looking very liberal.
This was shared by President Trump on Truth Social: "So much for RFK Jr being a Republican"