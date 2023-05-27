BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Excursion to the shooting of advertising
52 views • 05/27/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3DD6YHNo30 

Guided tour with a videographer:PART 1 - How do you start shooting commercials? 0:00

PART 2 - Tour with a videographer from the shooting location 02:00


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


animationvideotvtelevisionadsadvertisingvideographybackstagevideographervideo productionexcursionvideo for businesshow to shoot videofull cycle video productionadvertising shootingpreproductiondirector of photographyhow advertising is shot
