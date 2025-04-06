BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Stop Putting It All On Sabrina We Provide You With All The Source Documentation For You To Read For Yourself & To Your Own Viewers! You Have No More Excuses Not To Talk!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
3
101 views • 5 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030 https://rumble.com/v6rkedv-409098451.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906590243764965421?t=gJCmh5yhum5wau4RA9q8aA&s=19


(EMF) 46,510publications and7,012summaries of individual scientific studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields.

https://www.emf-portal.org/en

.

All DOT GOV Sourced Links And Screen Shots!

Everything You Need To Know About 6G IoBnT nanonetworks And How Your Body Is Connected To The System In 1 Very Long Thread! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907158427643593047?t=lgcMCMdRMRgD2-WeMVnTXw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1908699285174051080?t=2C2n7PJ67LsoaBEpjJ-i1g&s=19


IoT Assisted Remote Health Monitoring https://search.brave.com/search?q=Real-time+remote+health+monitoring+and+surveillance+systems+with+IoT+assisted+eHealth+equipment&source=android&summary=1&conversation=13d22bd9cf2640a68386bc

.

IoBNT Remote Health Monitoring https://search.brave.com/search?q=Real-time+remote+health+monitoring+and+surveillance+systems+with+IobNt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=39086f970c0055839ea045

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1908241646913020209?t=IBZrqNUTEqKSB56UOYAuFQ&s=19


6G Biodigital Convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=6G+Biodigital+Convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=507be047e5ad81c61cc277

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1908311939194699984?t=04EymtbUZ_Ne8H_Z4u7C7g&s=19


Humans Powering 6G https://search.brave.com/search?q=using+humans+to+power+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9b1092d982ed830ee4fa4a

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1908956045218893890?t=L22W7S3g3UMhyJ3843dCNQ&s=19


IoBnT Energy Harvesting in 6G https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+energy+harvesting+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=59536fb6ee90a18e75fdf4

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1908291068581273983?t=kV6PguaxoxuoVyrVYO9uJA&s=19


‘Radiogenetics’ seeks to remotely control cells and genes

December 15, 2014 The Rockefeller University

https://www.rockefeller.edu/news/9091-radiogenetics-seeks-to-remotely-control-cells-and-genes/

.

.

MORE: https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/60157

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1902493721880621202?t=iuhHIvw_h2Z7vPnx1LaRNg&s=19


NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium


Applications of Nanotechnology

After more than 20 years of basic nanoscience research andmore than fifteen years of focused R&D under the NNI

https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology

￼￼￼￼

.

Doe biosensors https://search.brave.com/search?q=doe+biosensors&source=android&summary=1&conversation=82cc06ce6b3d7fd2406dc6

.

Trends in DNA biosensors

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7126963/

Keywords
trump20242030covid
