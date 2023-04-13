The Man in America - The Theory About 5G & the Vaxxx Makes Too Much Sense

Join Man in America = Important interview with Dr. Robert Young.

To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Dr Robert O Young's New Book on the Plandemic - "Truth vs Deception - Liberty vs Tyranny - COVID - 19 - Fact vs Fiction" go to: https://www.amazon.com/TRUTH-vs-DECEPTION-Liberty-Covid-19/dp/B0BZF59C17/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1680795274&sr=1-1-fkmr0

Follow Dr. Robert Young on Telegram at: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews

Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice - https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/

Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences - https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php

Fellow at the New Earth University -

https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/

CV - www.drrobertyoung.com

Scientific Blog - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Scientific Articles Wordpress - https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/

Youtube Videos - https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists

Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung

Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/

Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7

Brighteon Videos - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung

pH Miracle Retreats - www.phmriacleretreat.com

World Premier Documentary Thrive 2 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/

Mammograms - The War on Women's Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc -

Books by Dr. Robert O Young - https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/settings/profile

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435

Help Support the research of Dr. Robert O. Young - https://www.givesendgo.com/research