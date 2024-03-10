© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Praziquantel USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/praziquantel.html
What Is Praziquantel? - https://bit.ly/49E2zyZ
Which Parasites Can Praziquantel Kill? - https://bitly.ws/3eFkV
Size 00 Empty Geltain (Bovine) Capsules - https://amzn.to/3v6EemN
Size 00 Empty Vegetable Capsules - http://amzn.to/2eCSlIQ
Digital Scales 0.001G - https://amzn.to/2VeKLHV
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol!
Praziquantel is a potent anti-parasitic medication, and I keep getting many people asking me to make a protocol video on how to use it safely and correctly to kill parasites.
In today's video, "The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! " I talk about an effective and safe Praziquantel protocol to rid your body of parasites inside your body that affect your health in many negative ways.
If you are suffering from a parasite infestation issue, I highly recommend you watch this video entirely, and after learning about this protocol, get yourself some Praziquantel as soon as possible and start using it!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol!
Praziquantel is a potent anti-parasitic medication, and I keep getting many people asking me to make a protocol video on how to use it safely and correctly to kill parasites.
In today's video, "The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! " I talk about an effective and safe Praziquantel protocol to rid your body of parasites inside your body that affect your health in many negative ways.
If you are suffering from a parasite infestation issue, I highly recommend you watch this video entirely, and after learning about this protocol, get yourself some Praziquantel as soon as possible and start using it!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno