Remote Viewing and the Alien Presence: Is Earth A Prison Planet For Souls? With Dr. Courtney Brown

Source: JeffMara Podcast "Is The Earth A Prison Planet For Souls? - Dr.
Courtney Brown"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epnW9NdYD0U
Quote: "Podcast guest 813 is Dr. Courtney Brown and we discuss how the Earth is a trap, how to video UFOs and more. Dr. Brown is the Director and founder of The Farsight Institute, a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to the study of the phenomenon of nonlocal consciousness known as "remote viewing." He has published peer-reviewed research on this subject in premier scientific outlets, and has spoken internationally at a host of prestigious venues, including various universities, as well as at respected gatherings of physicists. His recently published book on the subject, Remote Viewing: The Science and Theory of Nonphysical Perception. In this book he analyzes data and develops a new theory that explains the remote-viewing phenomenon as a consequence of superposition formation on the quantum level."
