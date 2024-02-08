Dozens NATO Instructors Were Killed During The Most Massive and Powerful Russian Missile Strike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So on the night of February 7, dozens of Russian Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, as well as supersonic Su-34 fighter bombers, launched more than a hundred cruise missiles at military facilities in Ukraine. Moreover, hundreds of cruise missiles were also launched by dozens of Russian warships from the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas. In addition, dozens of jet-powered Geranium kamikaze drones were also involved in this massive missile attack. Strategic important facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO were subjected to missile strikes in almost all regions of Ukraine...................
