Dozens NATO Instructors Were Killed During The Most Massive and Powerful Russian Missile Strike
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
578 views • 02/08/2024

So on the night of February 7, dozens of Russian Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, as well as supersonic Su-34 fighter bombers, launched more than a hundred cruise missiles at military facilities in Ukraine. Moreover, hundreds of cruise missiles were also launched by dozens of Russian warships from the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas. In addition, dozens of jet-powered Geranium kamikaze drones were also involved in this massive missile attack. Strategic important facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO were subjected to missile strikes in almost all regions of Ukraine...................

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
ukrainerussian strikesfebruary 7th
