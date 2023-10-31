BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrific Scenes from Jabalia Camp After an Israeli Air Strike
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 10/31/2023

Horrific scenes from Jabalia Camp after an Israeli air strike.

Al Jazeera, citin Palestinian medical officials, reports that the number of dead has risen over 100.adding:

Unicef published - The Gaza Strip has turned into a graveyard for children, with the number of minors killed in the Palestinian enclave exceeding 3,400 as of today.

This was stated by James Elder, the official spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF (https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/gaza-has-become-graveyard-thousands-children)), during a briefing in Geneva.

He noted that the threat to children's lives "goes beyond bombs and mortars." Infant mortality due to dehydration poses a "growing threat" in the enclave because Gaza's water production is only 5% of the required amount. This is due to the fact that most desalination plants are not operational due to damage or a lack of fuel.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy