Horrific scenes from Jabalia Camp after an Israeli air strike.

Al Jazeera, citin Palestinian medical officials, reports that the number of dead has risen over 100.adding:

Unicef published - The Gaza Strip has turned into a graveyard for children, with the number of minors killed in the Palestinian enclave exceeding 3,400 as of today.

This was stated by James Elder, the official spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF (https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/gaza-has-become-graveyard-thousands-children)), during a briefing in Geneva.

He noted that the threat to children's lives "goes beyond bombs and mortars." Infant mortality due to dehydration poses a "growing threat" in the enclave because Gaza's water production is only 5% of the required amount. This is due to the fact that most desalination plants are not operational due to damage or a lack of fuel.