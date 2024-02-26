Decluttering Our Lives Creates Space to Embrace God’s Sabbath Rest - Keri Wyatt Kent

How do you take care of yourself and your spirituality when your life revolves around taking care of someone else? This is a question that Keri Wyatt Kent sought to answer after having two kids in just two years. She is the founder of A Powerful Story and the author of an impactful book, Rest: Living in Sabbath Simplicity. Keri discusses the easy and uncomplicated pathway to true, Biblical rest and why it’s so important to declutter our everyday lives for our own sakes and for the sake of our families. Taking a sabbath allows us to participate in a miracle, she shares. You don’t need to be busy to feel accomplished or significant. God loves you! Take the time to rest as a family and embrace the quiet amid the chaos.









TAKEAWAYS





Three words that you can embrace in the process of resting: no, enough, and stop





If you say yes to something, you have to say no to something else, so make sure you are committing to what God has called you to





You can’t love in a hurry





If you’re always too busy or wrapped up in yourself, you won’t have time to help other people or love on them well









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the Hollywood Exposed Series: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Rest: Living in Sabbath Simplicity book: https://amzn.to/3OQmRNV





🔗 CONNECT WITH KERI WYATT KENT

Website: https://keriwyattkent.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/keriwyattkent

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keriwyattkent/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KeriWyattKent





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



