Protection from Spirits, Truth and Willingness to Feel/See (Celibacy Example), Anger and Spirituality, Spiritual Gurus, Pleasing Others and My Hook

Original:https://youtu.be/CTBa1Juqv9I

20100327 Spirit Relationships - Coping With Spirit Influence P2





Cut:

01m09s - 10m44s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com













“EVERY SINGLE TIME YOU EVEN GET OUT OF YOUR OWN PERSONAL TRUTH, YOU ARE GOING TO BE INFLUENCED BY SPIRITS. EVERY SINGLE TIME.”

@ 01m25s





“IF WE DON’T FACE A PERSONAL TRUTH WHATEVER THAT PERSONAL TRUTH IS, NOW WE ARE ABLE TO BE MANIPULATED.”

@ 05m55s



