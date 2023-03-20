BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Protection from Spirits, Truth and Willingness to Feel/See (Celibacy Example), Anger and Spirituality, Spiritual Gurus, Pleasing Others and My Hook
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
17 views • 03/20/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/CTBa1Juqv9I

20100327 Spirit Relationships - Coping With Spirit Influence P2


Cut:

01m09s - 10m44s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com




“EVERY SINGLE TIME YOU EVEN GET OUT OF YOUR OWN PERSONAL TRUTH, YOU ARE GOING TO BE INFLUENCED BY SPIRITS. EVERY SINGLE TIME.”

@ 01m25s


“IF WE DON’T FACE A PERSONAL TRUTH WHATEVER THAT PERSONAL TRUTH IS, NOW WE ARE ABLE TO BE MANIPULATED.”

@ 05m55s


Keywords
law of attractionspiritualitytruthmanipulationspiritsnew ageangerpassive aggressivegriefblameloyaltysuppressionsimplecelibacysoul foodspirit influencedivine love pathsoul conditionpleasing othersnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation
