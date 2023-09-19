🔥Russell Brand highlights Voter Fraud Claims from Hillary Clinton, VP Kamala Harris & other Dems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔥Russell Brand highlights prior warnings from Hillary Clinton, VP Kamala Harris, and Senator Amy Klobuchar that the U.S. election system is connected to the internet, compromised, and vulnerable to hackers.
See the detailed 70-post thread below.👇
@KanekoaTheGreat
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1648462770936115202