BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Pack of Dogs Refused To Stop Barking at a Parked Car... Cops Checked It And Hear A Strange Sound!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 02/22/2024

Incredible Stories


Feb 22, 2024


Nicky would have loved to stay home in her air-conditioned apartment on that blistering hot day. But as a dog walker, she didn’t have that option. The dogs needed to get their energy out. And they were very restless as they left the park. As soon as she started walking towards their homes, they ran to a car and started barking at it. Try as she might, Nicky couldn’t get them to let the car be. But suddenly she heard a strange sound coming from within. She immediately called the cops, and when they checked the vehicle, they had no choice but to break in!


↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --


Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!


Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXJkq41sTiU

Keywords
dogscopspackbreak inbarkingstrange soundincredible storiesparked car
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy