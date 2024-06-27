BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Simple & Effective Worm Composting on your Homestead
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
63 views • 10 months ago

While traveling in the North West I met Peter Paul who showed me the most amazingly simple idea for an outdoor composting bin. Using the help of worms to break down food matter, and even meats, Peter shows you a couple of simple methods to making great homemade compost.


Not only that, this method creates a vibrant composting tea that gave Peter 7 ft. tall tomato plants!

