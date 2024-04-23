Let's Say No To A.I. Slavery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artificial Intelligence & The Grim Future Of A Divided Humanity
* Humanity is under belligerent occupation.
* We are being bankrupted, colonized, divided, goaded into war, slow-killed, isolated, tracked and infected with nanotechnologies that link us with machines.
* Meanwhile, an A.I. grid is being built around us.
* The “alien threat” is here: an anti-human A.I.
* It could get away from us and enslave us.
Reese Reports | 23 April 2024
