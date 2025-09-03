Estonian Prez: “We need American troops in Europe, especially in Estonia - Without US troops, we’d keep quiet & stop provoking Russia every day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Estonian President: “We need American troops in Europe, especially in Estonia. The only reason we’ve been running our mouths these past years is because someone else’s soldiers are here to protect us. Without U.S. troops, we’d keep quiet and stop provoking Russia every day.”
🐻 Maybe not the exact way he said it, but we all know what he meant.