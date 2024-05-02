Controlled Opposition, Parasite Busters, “Sam”, Gay Peterson, Covidiots & Feds, “Apologists”, Masons in Space

CTB 2024-05-01 Fed Or F_cktard?

Topic list:

* Russell Brand is Jesus.

* Waiting for Brendan O’Connell.

* Steve “Spacebusters” Falconer: Ivermectin is poison. Clot-shot or poison, pick one to be saved from the coronahoax.

* Parasites vs. bacteria: the good and the bad.

* Steve Falconer: controlled opposition vs. picked opposition.

* “Sam Bailey”: the secret to her success.

* Jesse Lee Peterson likes his men WHITE and CATHOLIC.

* If the Catholic Church is in for the Trinity and the Divinity of Jesus Christ, it must be false!

* Jorg “Joggler66” Glisman thinks so.

* “Black Lives Matter” vs. cops: lose-lose.

* Covidiots (and Feds) for Trump!

* No Michaels Media.

* Catholic adult baptism is a bigger abomination than their infant baptism.

* The Mike Gill wrecking-ball smashed Johnny (did Brendan O’Connell push or did the Feds?).

* Can anyone who is all in for “Q” and Donald Trump be sincerely duped?

* Johnny revisits the Bible translation controversy: why is the KJV “Authorized”?

* The subtle but startling difference on Ephesians 6 between the KJV and the UN-Authorized Geneva.

* John Ankerberg and Walter Martin “vs. Freemasons” (but not really).

* Can a Christian be a Freemason?

* The Freemasons of “NASA”: your taxdollars and votes at work.

* YHWH works through YOUR hard work.

* Sacred Name controversy.

* Chuck Missler and Dave Hunt: friends or foes?

* How the “Bible Answer-Man” became the Papal Answer-Man (by skullduggery and theft).

* Eric Jon Phelps says George Washington was a “baptized” “man of God” and NOT a “Super-Mason”.

* Johnny’s “Waco ranch”: IT’S JUST A JOKE.

* Tucker Carlson, Mike Adams, Candace Owens and Jimmy Dore’s new host are all saying the same thing: JEWS!

* New, expanding “Counter-Intelligence threats” to your government: YOU.

* Another reason why the Apocrypha is the Apocrypha.

* Catholic comedian Jimmy Dore living large, visits “the bunker where Hitler ‘killed himself’.”

* “Elon Musk” and Beniford Shrimpo were there, too! JEWS!!

* Jonathan Cahn or Con?

* Was there a “Holocaust”?

* DARPA and Northrop-Gruman taking BILLIONS from you to build a “moon-train”.

* The U.S. gov’t sends powerful Jesuit Edmund Walsh as an Army officer to Nuremberg to erase Rome’s bloody fingerprints behind “WWII”.

* Catholics and Jesuits ran the Third Reich.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

_____________________

NinjaAlex420 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3

BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420