Controlled Opposition, Parasite Busters, “Sam”, Gay Peterson, Covidiots & Feds, “Apologists”, Masons in Space

CTB 2024-05-01 Fed Or F_cktard?
Topic list:
* Russell Brand is Jesus.
* Waiting for Brendan O’Connell.
* Steve “Spacebusters” Falconer: Ivermectin is poison. Clot-shot or poison, pick one to be saved from the coronahoax.
* Parasites vs. bacteria: the good and the bad.
* Steve Falconer: controlled opposition vs. picked opposition.
* “Sam Bailey”: the secret to her success.
* Jesse Lee Peterson likes his men WHITE and CATHOLIC.
* If the Catholic Church is in for the Trinity and the Divinity of Jesus Christ, it must be false!
* Jorg “Joggler66” Glisman thinks so.
* “Black Lives Matter” vs. cops: lose-lose.
* Covidiots (and Feds) for Trump!
* No Michaels Media.
* Catholic adult baptism is a bigger abomination than their infant baptism.
* The Mike Gill wrecking-ball smashed Johnny (did Brendan O’Connell push or did the Feds?).
* Can anyone who is all in for “Q” and Donald Trump be sincerely duped?
* Johnny revisits the Bible translation controversy: why is the KJV “Authorized”?
* The subtle but startling difference on Ephesians 6 between the KJV and the UN-Authorized Geneva.
* John Ankerberg and Walter Martin “vs. Freemasons” (but not really).
* Can a Christian be a Freemason?
* The Freemasons of “NASA”: your taxdollars and votes at work.
* YHWH works through YOUR hard work.
* Sacred Name controversy.
* Chuck Missler and Dave Hunt: friends or foes?
* How the “Bible Answer-Man” became the Papal Answer-Man (by skullduggery and theft).
* Eric Jon Phelps says George Washington was a “baptized” “man of God” and NOT a “Super-Mason”.
* Johnny’s “Waco ranch”: IT’S JUST A JOKE.
* Tucker Carlson, Mike Adams, Candace Owens and Jimmy Dore’s new host are all saying the same thing: JEWS!
* New, expanding “Counter-Intelligence threats” to your government: YOU.
* Another reason why the Apocrypha is the Apocrypha.
* Catholic comedian Jimmy Dore living large, visits “the bunker where Hitler ‘killed himself’.”
* “Elon Musk” and Beniford Shrimpo were there, too! JEWS!!
* Jonathan Cahn or Con?
* Was there a “Holocaust”?
* DARPA and Northrop-Gruman taking BILLIONS from you to build a “moon-train”.
* The U.S. gov’t sends powerful Jesuit Edmund Walsh as an Army officer to Nuremberg to erase Rome’s bloody fingerprints behind “WWII”.
* Catholics and Jesuits ran the Third Reich.
