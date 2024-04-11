Elites Panic As The World Awakens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tyrant class are just about throwing everything at us in the run up to the May vote on the Pandemic Treaty amendments. Are they quivering at the prospect of a failure? Did they realise they would be this exposed? Can they rely on the dwindling numbers of NPC’s (Sheeple) to get them through? It’s crunch time in the information war and time to take part… Produce & share the hell out of the truth!