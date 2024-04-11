BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elites Panic As The World Awakens
The Frontline Army
The Frontline Army
13 followers
168 views • 04/11/2024

The tyrant class are just about throwing everything at us in the run up to the May vote on the Pandemic Treaty amendments. Are they quivering at the prospect of a failure? Did they realise they would be this exposed? Can they rely on the dwindling numbers of NPC’s (Sheeple) to get them through? It’s crunch time in the information war and time to take part… Produce & share the hell out of the truth!

Keywords
newsdeep statewarclimatewhonet zeropandemic treatythe frontline army
